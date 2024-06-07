PETALING JAYA, June 7 ― The Magistrate’s Court today extended the remand order against Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s parents for six more days until June 12 to assist in the autistic boy's murder investigation.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin, representing the couple, confirmed the extension of the remand order issued by Magistrate Ainaa Muhamad Kamal following police’s application.

The boy’s parents were initially remanded for seven days, beginning June 1 until today, to assist in the murder case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Last year on December 6, the body of six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was found lying in a stream close to his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

The child is believed to have been murdered based on autopsy results which found self-defence wounds on his neck and body. ― Bernama

