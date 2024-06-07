KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said he is taking a serious note of building a highly educated and knowledgeable future generation from various fields for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

He said this important decision is based on the uncertain and complex challenges faced by national defence.

He said this during the 2024 Public Institute of Higher Education (IPTA) and Overseas University (ULN) Financial Aid Ceremony to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) children at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin elaborated that during the recent Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) and the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, nearly all defence ministers from various countries acknowledged the imperative and significance of bolstering defence capabilities with a diverse array of knowledge, skills and abilities.

“Given that, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Malaysian Armed Forces are paying extra attention to recruiting the best talents.

“We want to attract as many best talents as possible from various fields to join the Armed Forces.

“So, we hope that through the recognition of educational excellence, we can convey a clear message to all parties that Mindef and the Armed Forces want the best talent,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Defense Adly Zahari, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Chief of Defence Force, Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Chief of Air Force General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

“We are also giving incentives like today’s financial aid because we believe that the educational success of MAF members’ children is one form of long-term investment in defence.

“By focusing on efforts to produce a smart future generation who can contribute to the country, it will definitely help the development and progress of the country.

“Indirectly, things like this will actually contribute to the integrity of the country’s defence,” he added.

At today’s ceremony, a total of 94 students received incentives for the IPTA and ULN categories.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin presented financial aid to children of the members of the Malaysian Armed Forces. — Picture courtesy of Mindef

For the IPTA category, a total of 84 students received incentives of RM1,000 each and a total of 10 ULN students received incentives of RM2,000 each.

From 2001 to 2023, Yayasan Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (YLTAT) has channelled donations to MAF children who successfully continued their studies at IPTA and ULN involving a total of RM2,369,000 to 2,247 students.

Business administration student Aisyahtulnur Thurayya Armanshah, 20, of University Putra Malaysia (UPM) said, “The money received will best be used to meet daily needs while studying. This is the third time I have received this kind of donation.

“The first was for my Form Three Assessment (PT3) and Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM). With this, I hope to give my best in my studies.”

Muhammad Aiman Andy Hakim, 21, who is doing his Bachelor in Environmental Technology at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) said, “I did not expect to receive this donation worth RM1,000. My father filled out the form for me.

“Having this amount of money is more like sustenance for me. It helps me to focus more on my studies as I can use it for my expenses and also lessen the burden on my parents. I hope there will be more such chances in future.”

Mejar Mohamad Mohamad Noor, 40, who was at the ceremony on behalf of his daughter Seri Farzana Mohamad, 20, who is pursuing a degree in Chemical Engineering, in France said, “I am definitely proud of my eldest daughter’s achievement and hope that she will use this money wisely. The money received can also definitely reduce the burden of her monthly expenses in France.”

Idayu Hasi, 45, who represented her son Muhammad Amirul Hayat Azizan, 19, studying in Jordan said, “My son is beyond happy and grateful for the opportunity given to him. The course he is taking requires high expenses to buy shariah books so this will come in handy.”