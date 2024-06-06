KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is actively striving to recruit the most talented individuals to bolster the ranks of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) in the face of increasingly complex defence challenges.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin emphasised that these talents could significantly enhance defence capabilities across a spectrum of disciplines, skills and abilities.

“In response to this imperative, Mindef and ATM are placing a high priority on attracting top talents, aiming to enlist exceptional individuals from diverse backgrounds into the armed forces.

“Securing the best talents is paramount for effectively addressing the diverse needs and challenges of future defence,” he said at the ceremony for aid presentation to Public Higher Education Institutions at Wisma Pahlawan here today.

Elaborating on this point, Mohamed Khaled highlighted that counterparts from several countries recognise the critical importance of fortifying defence capabilities across various disciplines, skills and abilities.

The information was gathered during his attendance, along with the Mindef delegation, at the Defence Ministers’ Meeting held under the Five Power Defence Arrangements and the Shangri La Dialogue 2024 in Singapore last week.

Regarding the incentives and aid provided, Mohamed Khaled expressed that they symbolise the government’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions of ATM members.

He emphasised the government and Mindef’s commitment to the well-being and education of members’ children.

“These programmes and incentives undoubtedly enhance the attractiveness of joining the ATM. They showcase the excellent ecosystem and quality of life for ATM members, which receive constant attention.

“The successful education of members’ children is a strategic investment in defence, aimed at cultivating intelligent future generations capable of contributing to the country’s development and progress,” he added.

He emphasised that recognising educational excellence sends a clear message that the ATM seeks the best talent, highly educated, intelligent and knowledgeable individuals, to join its ranks and uphold the nation’s defence and sovereignty agenda.

At the event, 84 students received incentives of RM1,000 each for the Public Higher Education Institutions category, while 10 students received incentives of RM2,000 each for the Overseas Universities category, provided by the Armed Forces Fund Board Foundation (YLTAT).

Since 2001, YLTAT has contributed over RM2.3 million to the children of ATM personnel who have successfully pursued their studies at local public universities and overseas universities, benefiting a total of 2,247 students. — Bernama