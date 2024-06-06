ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 6 — The Fisheries Department in collaboration with public institutes of higher learning (IPTA) will be carrying out the replanting of seagrass on Pulau Tinggi and Pulau Sibu in Mersing.

Its deputy director-general (management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah said the effort, involving the department and IPTA experts, aim to conserve the plants in the two islands which are grazing areas and known dugong habitats.

He added that the effort is also to attract the presence of these marine mammals in the two islands which have been gazetted as marine parks.

“Like in Pulau Tinggi, sometimes the current is very strong and will push away the seagrass. So, we will also build barriers to develop a coral so that the seagrass can shelter from the strong currents.

“In addition, we will also put giant clams to assist the dugong habitat, as the seagrass will also live with the marine molluscs and then be eaten by dugongs,” he told reporters after launching the Aquaculture Tasting Programme and Johor Fisheries Excellence Awards 2024 at the Johor Fisheries Department complex here today.

Wan Muhammad was commenting on the Fisheries Department’s efforts to promote the dugongs’ habitat in Mersing waters.

The dugong is listed under the IUCN — the World Conservation Union — Red List of Threatened Animals as being vulnerable to extinction.

Dugongs are threatened by seagrass habitat loss or degradation because of coastal development or industrial activities that cause water pollution.

In March, the Fisheries Department was reported to be in the process of gazetting the waters around the Mersing cluster of islands in Johor to protect the dugong and its seagrass habitat.

The department said these islands are the only place in Peninsular Malaysia where the dugongs can be found.

Seagrass is an often neglected part of the marine ecosystem. It provides habitat and shelter and is a food source for various marine species including dugongs and turtles.

It also plays a role in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and improving sea water quality.