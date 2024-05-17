PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — The ecosystem of several main rivers in Selangor are threatened by the presence of invasive fish species, based on an inventory programme conducted by the Selangor Fisheries Department (DOF) and feedback from anglers.

Selangor Fisheries director Noraisyah Abu Bakar said that population of local fish, including kelah, temoleh, jelawat, lampam, tenggalan, kerai, terbul, sebarau, baung and giant freshwater prawn, are being threatened by the introduction of invasive species in rivers in the state, including Sungai Klang, Sungai Langat, Sungai Selangor and Sungai Bernam as well as several lakes and retention ponds.

“Invasive fish species such as baung ekor merah, peacock bass and pacu have the potential to breed and grow quickly, and some of these fish can tolerate polluted waters, such as the African cat fish and the pleco,” she said, noting that the rise in invasive species were due to several factors, including religious rituals and fulfilling vows, and the dumping of foreign fish species brought in by irresponsible parties as pets after they are unable to tend to them.

She said that the department did not forbid or ban anyone from conducting rituals or fulfilling vows on the conditions that they would not release invasive fish species into public waterways, adding that those interested in releasing fish are urged to obtain advice from the nearest district fisheries department and that the department encouraged releasing local fish species such as lampam asli, baung, and giant freshwater prawns.

Those who find themselves no longer capable of rearing foreign fish are asked to contact the nearest Fisheries Department directly to handover their fishes in a proper manner, she added. — Bernama

