KUALA NERUS, June 5 — The Tiger Strike 2024 bilateral training exercise between the Malaysian and United States armed forces has successfully enhanced operational capabilities and interoperability of the two forces, says Army deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim.

He said that the eight-day exercise, which commenced on May 29, was meticulously executed, involving 117 officers and 676 personnel of various ranks from different key units of both forces.

All officers and personnel underwent comprehensive training during the period, he said, adding that it encompassed phases such as staff management and exercise implementation, field and tactical training, and post-action review.

“This is a bilateral exercise conducted annually. We conduct joint training with the United States forces as they possess experience, the platform, and capabilities to carry out operations.

Advertisement

“The most important aspect is that besides learning operational and strategic elements, all of our personnel involved can use this knowledge to train other members. In today’s world, we cannot work alone, hence the cooperation with the United States forces,” he said during a press conference after the closing ceremony of the Tiger Strike 2024 exercise at Camp Sri Pantai Seberang Takir here, today.

Meanwhile, Tengku Muhammad Fauzi said the Tiger Strike 2024 exercise at strategic locations around Camp Sri Pantai Seberang Takir this time involved the use of advanced military assets including the CH-53USMC helicopter, Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), and combat vessels of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

According to him, training focused on various aspects of operations including Subject Method Expert Exchange (SMEE), Command Post Exercise (CPX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX).

Advertisement

“The meticulously planned training provides invaluable experience in handling real combat situations,” he said. — Bernama