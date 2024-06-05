PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The Malaysia Madani nationhood training module introduced today allows youth to learn about the country’s history and appreciate the contributions of past leaders and warriors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the module is based on the Federal Constitution and moves with the times, especially in digitalisation.

“In this module, we must be steadfast in learning about our country’s history and that our nation is independent and sovereign because of the contributions of all parties.

“The Malays are the backbone, with the spirit of nationalism and independence and the participation of all including the Chinese, Indians, Dayak, Iban, Melanau and all other ethnic groups,” he said when launching the training module here today.

Anwar said young people also need to learn about the contributions and strengths of past leaders and use the knowledge to raise the country’s dignity further.

“We appreciate the contributions of past leaders and independence fighters from all states in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak for their services...but appreciating past contributions does not necessarily bind us to the past...draw strength from them but dynamically improve and raise the dignity of the nation,” he said.

Anwar also called on young people to seize new opportunities to elevate Malaysia in the eyes of the world, which is in line with the current government policies.

“Malaysia is a trading nation that needs fundamental strength and foreign (business) confidence. We used to be known for the manufacturing industry and now for the information, digital, and artificial intelligence technologies, as well as data and semiconductor hubs.

“So, young people must seize the opportunity. We are facing new realities, new challenges that require us to take new measures with a new spirit,” he added.

He also said the Malaysian National Academy was established to build new strengths, foster outstanding characteristics among youths, and inculcate their love for the country.

“In the tradition of this training and module, it should be challenging and stimulating so that we think based on the values of good and evil, righteousness and wrongdoing, as well as rights and falsehood,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian National Academy in a statement, said the new module is based on national history, understanding of the Federal Constitution, and appreciation of the Rukun Negara, combining the conventional and digitalised methods to make it appealing to various parties, especially the youth. — Bernama