GEORGE TOWN, June 5 ― The police have opened two investigation papers into a fight involving two men in Jelutong here which went viral on social media yesterday.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said the police detected the one-minute and 16-second long video clip which was making its rounds on the WhatsApp application and the investigation found that the incident occurred at 11.30am on Monday in the village in Jalan Perak, Jelutong, here.

“Based on the investigation, the incident stemmed from disagreements and dissatisfaction among the two men. As a result of the fight, both men sustained injuries and were sent to Penang Hospital (HPP) for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the two men involved had also lodged a police report and the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injury using a weapon.

Earlier, a video clip featuring two men involved in a fight went viral on social media showing a man walking with a weapon, believed to be a machete, rushing towards a house before being scolded by a woman in front of the house.

He then threw an object at someone and ran off before being chased by another man before the two were seen fighting. ― Bernama

