PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The Cabinet has agreed to retain last year’s National Day logo for this year’s celebrations, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

However, he said the theme would be changed to “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka” for the 2024 event.

“Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka (independent soul) expresses the people’s freedom from any negative elements in interpreting the patriotic spirit through aspects of thoughts, social and economic integration, and further forming a united, harmonious and progressive society,” Fahmi told a press conference here.

He said the theme symbolised integration among the country’s various communities that incorporated their strong individual identities.

The launch of the national month and the Waving of the Jalur Gemilang 2024 will be held on July 13, culminating in a parade in Putrajaya on August 31, with the Malaysia Day 2024 celebration to be held in Sabah on September 16.

“In conjunction with this year’s national day celebration, among others, the 1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang is coincidental to translate the patriotic spirit in ourselves and our family members.

“Decorate your houses with the flag that represents our identity in all parts of the world.

“Wave the Jalur Gemilang which its characteristic includes not torn, not worn and not worn out, because the flag is a representation of who we are as responsible citizens,” Fahmi said.

The minister also said an official website has been launched to provide more information regarding the National Day logo, theme, and a compilation of patriotic songs.