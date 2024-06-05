PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The legal amendments needed for the Specialisation Degree Training Programme or “Parallel Pathway” could be tabled in the parliamentary meeting starting this month, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the amendments would be introduced once the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) present a memorandum to the Cabinet, which should take place in the next two weeks.

“We hope that if all goes smoothly it will be brought to Parliament in the upcoming meeting or the meeting after,” Fahmi told a press conference here at the Communications Ministry.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement