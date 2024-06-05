KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — MMOA Malaysia said it raised RM100,500 in donations during its Badminton For Charity tournament last weekend, with the funds going to Malaysia Ban Foo Buddhist Organisation for the construction of a monastery in Ulu Tiram, Johor.
The event took place on June 2 at the Tropicana Badminton Academy in Sg Buloh, in conjunction with MMOA Malaysia’s fifth anniversary.
“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and generosity shown by everyone involved,” said Angeline Ngoi, the organising chairman.
MMOA Malaysia said it initially raised RM68,888.88 on the day of the tournament, before additional donations brought the total to RM100,500.00.
The tournament also saw the participation of badminton stars including ex-world no.1 Datuk Foo Kok Keong, ex Thomas Cupper Ong Ewe Hock, and current professional Cheam June Wei, among others
A total of 132 players competed across four categories: Men’s Doubles Corporate, Men’s Doubles Open, Mixed Doubles Open, and a 3 vs 3 fun game.
The tournament was backed by main sponsor myNews and gold sponsors Chew Ngoi & Co and SB Elektrik & Elektronik Sdn Bhd.
The category winners were:
Corporate Men’s Doubles
Champion: Zen Bath Sdn Bhd - Lee Lip Voon and Wong Keng Liang
Runner up: T&B - Ng Chee Chong and Soo Jun Jien
Semi Finalist: Ancom SBC - Lee Cheun Wei and Ong Ewe Hock
SB1-Choo Tuck Seng and Lekgor
Men’s Doubles Open
Champion: Lye Jun Cheng and Wai Wanda
Runner up: Jaddon Lim Kai Jun and Joseph Lim Kai Pin
Semi Finalist: Chang Jing Wei and Cheong Chien Shen
Ong Jia Juen and Wong Wei Phin
Mixed Doubles Open
Champion: Sim Juei Kee and Joan Ong
Runner up: Low Chin Yee and Lim Soo Wen
Semi Finalist: Yap Wai Lek and Juliana Chan Sook Nee
Ng Chun Boon and Loraine Waterson
3 vs 3 Fun Game
Champion: Ivan Teo, Kok and Juliet Chan