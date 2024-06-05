KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — MMOA Malaysia said it raised RM100,500 in donations during its Badminton For Charity tournament last weekend, with the funds going to Malaysia Ban Foo Buddhist Organisation for the construction of a monastery in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Advertisement

The event took place on June 2 at the Tropicana Badminton Academy in Sg Buloh, in conjunction with MMOA Malaysia’s fifth anniversary.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and generosity shown by everyone involved,” said Angeline Ngoi, the organising chairman.

MMOA Malaysia said it initially raised RM68,888.88 on the day of the tournament, before additional donations brought the total to RM100,500.00.

Advertisement

The tournament also saw the participation of badminton stars including ex-world no.1 Datuk Foo Kok Keong, ex Thomas Cupper Ong Ewe Hock, and current professional Cheam June Wei, among others

A total of 132 players competed across four categories: Men’s Doubles Corporate, Men’s Doubles Open, Mixed Doubles Open, and a 3 vs 3 fun game.

The tournament was backed by main sponsor myNews and gold sponsors Chew Ngoi & Co and SB Elektrik & Elektronik Sdn Bhd.

Advertisement

The category winners were:



Corporate Men’s Doubles



Champion: Zen Bath Sdn Bhd - Lee Lip Voon and Wong Keng Liang



Runner up: T&B - Ng Chee Chong and Soo Jun Jien



Semi Finalist: Ancom SBC - Lee Cheun Wei and Ong Ewe Hock



SB1-Choo Tuck Seng and Lekgor

Men’s Doubles Open



Champion: Lye Jun Cheng and Wai Wanda



Runner up: Jaddon Lim Kai Jun and Joseph Lim Kai Pin



Semi Finalist: Chang Jing Wei and Cheong Chien Shen



Ong Jia Juen and Wong Wei Phin

Mixed Doubles Open



Champion: Sim Juei Kee and Joan Ong



Runner up: Low Chin Yee and Lim Soo Wen



Semi Finalist: Yap Wai Lek and Juliana Chan Sook Nee



Ng Chun Boon and Loraine Waterson

3 vs 3 Fun Game



Champion: Ivan Teo, Kok and Juliet Chan