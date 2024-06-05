PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Cameron Highlands member of parliament, Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, aims to introduce amendments to include Orang Asli welfare in the concurrent list for the federal and state government to address longstanding issues concerning land management and the economic well-being of the Orang Asli community.

Ramli, who is also Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, said the strong support for the unity government currently in place allows for the proposed legislation for the concurrent list to be passed before the end of the parliamentary term.

“Our objective is to transition the responsibility for Orang Asli welfare from the First Schedule, under federal jurisdiction to where both federal and state governments share responsibility.

“Many issues affecting the Orang Asli community, notably those concerning food security, are closely tied to land ownership. As land matters fall under state jurisdiction, amending the schedule to the Joint Schedule ensures that states take on this responsibility.

“Consequently, contentious issues such as the expropriation of Orang Asli customary land can be better managed,” he said.

Ramli said this after officiating the 2024 Selangor and Kuala Lumpur-level Tok Batin (village chiefs) and Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) gathering at the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) training centre in Damansara Damai here.

Jakoa director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor was among those present.

Currently, the Orang Asli community is under the purview of Jakoa, an agency under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

However, land ownership issues, which falls under state jurisdiction, have been a persistent challenge.

To further clarify the intentions behind the amendment, Ramli said he will conduct a series of engagements at various locations across the peninsula. — Bernama