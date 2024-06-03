KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday today.

Anwar, on behalf of the unity government, prayed that the King, Queen and the entire royal family remain blessed with good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“May His Majesty remain steadfast to ruling fairly and equitably as the country’s head of state, and guardian of Islam as well as a symbol of unity and well-being of all races in this country,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I and all the people will continue to obey and remain loyal to the constitutional monarchy institution. Dirgahayu Tuanku!,” he said. — Bernama

