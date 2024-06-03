GEORGE TOWN, June 3 — The Penang unity pact of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) has decided to field a PKR candidate in the upcoming Sungai Bakap by-election.

Penang unity pact chief Chow Kon Yeow said the leadership unanimously agreed that a candidate from PKR will be fielded in the by-election.

“It is a straightforward decision, there were no disputes,” he said in a press conference after leaders from components BN, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and DAP, met at the DAP headquarters here.

He said the unity pact will work together in the spirit of cooperation to bring positive results just like the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Advertisement

Chow, who is also Penang PH chairman, said leaders from the unity pact from the whole country will come together to bring about a win for the unity pact.

He said they hoped to win back the state seat that is located in the south Seberang Perai district.

The state seat was held by PKR for three terms before PAS wrested the seat in last year’s state elections.

Advertisement

PAS’ Nibong Tebal chief Nor Zamri Latiff won the Sungai Bakap seat in the state election last August with a majority of 1,563 votes.

Nor Zamri passed away at the age of 56 years old on May 24.

Chow said Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid has been appointed as the Sungai Bakap by-election director for the coalition, while four deputy directors will be appointed from PKR, Amanah, DAP and BN respectively.

“We will be discussing strategies and issues that need to be addressed from now until nomination day and the campaign period,” he said.

He said the meeting held today showed strong cooperation between leaders from the unity pact.

“This shows that we will go all out to bring the unity pact’s message to the people that we will always be with the people to bring development to Sungai Bakap and Penang,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang PKR chief Nurul Izzah Anwar said the party has selected five names and will submit it to the party leadership for the final decision.

“We will take into account the contributions of the candidate and we want to place a winnable candidate,” she said.

Penang BN chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said BN will give its full support to the unity candidate in the by-election.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the nomination and by-election dates on June 6.

Sungai Bakap will be the second by-election this year after the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.