KUCHING, June 1 — Sarawak has identified areas for Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, to invest in the state, said Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The Premier said these areas have the potential to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of green energy through hydropower that may be developed in Murum.

“Masdar is a large company from the UAE specialising in generating green energy through solar.

“We have identified areas for them to invest in and this is a big investment, which means we have added value in terms of our green energy production,” he told reporters after attending the Gawai Dayak Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abang Johari said he has since met up with Masdar’s chief executive officer and that the state will set up an office in Abu Dhabi, which will be managed by Sarawak Energy Berhad and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

Abang Johari said Sarawak is fortunate to serve as a green energy hub especially when the state has green energy resources including hydrogen.

“I feel that our long-term policy is on the right track with the global issue of climate change as well as food security because solar energy production today need not be only through floating solar but can be generated through elevated solar structure meaning they are on the ground.

“Under this (elevated) solar, they can also develop for the food industry, and I saw that Masdar was very interested in this because they have already carried out this approach in Sharjah, one of the emirates in the UAE where they developed solar and underneath the structure was where they planted crops. As such, the energy is used for food production,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s green energy initiatives are part of a long-term policy, which will go beyond 2030.

“We in the Sarawak government are doing this for the future so that it will benefit the younger generation.

“That is also the reason why I came up with the free tertiary education policy on certain disciplines to that they can be educated and will have the qualifications and skills needed to continue our initiatives,” he said.

Among those present at the open house hosted by Dayak leaders led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, as well asAbang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang. — The Borneo Post