SHAH ALAM, June 1 — The field of artificial intelligence (AI) in Malaysia needs to be applied with the values of ‘turath Islam’ (Islamic scholarly tradition), and not completely guided by the Western model, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said that the skills and development of AI progress in the country need to be filled with the treasures of knowledge and the legacy of Islam, to be used as a corpus (a collection of research materials) so that the development of technology goes hand in hand with ‘adab’ (manners) and ‘akhlak’ (morality).

Anwar said that the knowledge contained in AI technology is currently based on materials from Western countries because the technology was developed by them.

“My concern in Malaysia, in developing AI, the values embedded (in AI) are Western values and thinking. Although AI is considered neutral as the whole corpus of knowledge can be included, and when there is a question, the answer appears to be complete.

Therefore, he said that the Islamic intellectual tradition must be included so that the AI applied in Islamic countries does not stray from the Islamic moral system and values. — Bernama

