JOHOR BARU, June 1 — The Kluang branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a former Datuk Bandar of a local council in Johor on suspicion of accepting RM1 million as bribes.

According to the source, the 63-year-old was detained at the MACC office in Johor at about 4pm today.

“It is believed the suspect was detained for allegedly accepting bribes when holding the post of Datuk Bandar. He is believed to have received more than RM1 million from contractors as an inducement to approve projects from the local council,” said the source tonight.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias when contacted confirmed the arrest.

“The suspect will be charged in the Johor Bahru court tomorrow morning and is expected to face 12 charges,” he said. — Bernama

