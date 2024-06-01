PUTRAJAYA, June 1 — The application for e-book vouchers in the first phase closed after 50,000 vouchers were redeemed within eight hours of opening, the Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) said.

MoHE said the first phase distribution is part of the ministry’s effort to support the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL 2024) by purchasing books via the BookCapital platform, managed by Book City Corporation, a co-organiser of PBAKL 2024.

“The remaining book vouchers will be distributed in next phase with the mechanism to be announced later,” according to a post on the ministry’s official Facebook page today.

The book voucher initiative will benefit over 1.2 million students of higher education institutions (IPT) under MoHE.

On May 30, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the provision of RM100 book vouchers to IPT students at the PBAKL 2024 opening.

The move aims to cultivate a love for knowledge and books, promoting a reading culture, particularly among IPT students. — Bernama

