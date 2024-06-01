KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The roof of a house in Bandar Baru Sentul here was damaged after a tree fell on it during an almost two-hour storm this evening.

In a statement today, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said there were no victims involved in the incident that occurred at Jalan 2/48A Bandar Baru Sentul.

There was another toppled tree incident at Jalan Kiara 1, Mont Kiara which blocked traffic but also did not involve victims nor vehicles, added the statement.

Earlier, Bernama reported that there was a fallen tree near the Pahang roundabout near here, causing an almost a one-kilometre traffic jam leading to the roundabout. — Bernama

