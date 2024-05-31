KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Malaysia and China mark a golden anniversary of diplomatic ties, underscored by the powerful symbol of their flourishing partnership — the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Introduced by China in 2013, the BRI has ignited a new era of cooperation, especially in infrastructure development, transforming the region’s economic landscape.

The BRI presents Malaysia with a potent mix of advantages: access to cutting-edge Chinese construction expertise, financial backing to launch vital projects, and the potential to create a robust regional network, and these factors contribute to fostering deeper strategic ties between the two nations.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the BRI has become a key driver for infrastructure development in Malaysia including facilitating mega projects expected to enhance regional trade and economic growth.

Citing an example, Loke highlighted the 665-km East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a flagship BRI project.

The ECRL aims to enhance connectivity between the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, and the West Coast states of Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, which are currently only partially connected by railway services.

“BRI has provided a platform and an option for the government to develop infrastructure projects. It comes with Chinese expertise in construction and financing support, allowing projects to take off and develop over time,” he said.

“BRI is not just about completing projects but connecting them and integrating with neighbouring countries and China.

“For example, our rail link in Malaysia could connect with the Asian railway network, creating a Pan-Asian Railway linking Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and Kunming, China. This would boost regional trade and provide another transportation option,” he added.

“The infrastructure projects are pieces of a puzzle that we need to put together. Once we join the dots, we will have a strong network that will eventually support economic development,” he said in Bernama’s TV programme “Roundtable: 50 Years of Malaysia-China Friendship” on Friday.

Loke was one of the four panellists in the one-hour roundtable forum in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations.

The others included Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia Lin Shiguang, President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, and Deputy President of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia Datuk Ng Yih Pyng.

The forum, a collaboration between Bernama TV and China Global Television Network (CGTN), was divided into four main segments: diplomatic relations, trade and economy, cross-cultural interactions, and education.

Meanwhile, Lin said the ECRL would contribute significantly to Malaysia’s economic and social development in numerous ways, serving as a fundamental foundation for facilitating trade and the movement of people.

Currently, the ECRL has employed over 5,000 local workers who are expected to become skilled professionals proficient in railway construction technology and techniques.

Furthermore, more than 3,000 local enterprises have collaborated with the ECRL project contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Sdn Bhd as designers, consultants, subcontractors, or providers of construction materials.

“Think tanks project that upon completion, the ECRL will contribute up to 2.7 per cent to Malaysia’s economic growth. Additionally, 20 years after its completion, Malaysia’s economic growth is projected to reach 4.6 per cent. By linking states in Malaysia’s east coast with the Klang Valley, it will contribute to the nation-building process of Malaysia,” he said.

The Transport Ministry had said that the ECRL is scheduled for completion in December 2026 and will be operational from January 2027.

On electric vehicles (EVs), Loke emphasised the government’s desire to strengthen collaboration with China to establish EV assembly plants in Malaysia, targeting not just the domestic market but also the larger Asean market.

He noted that Malaysia’s national carmaker Proton collaborates with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, solidifying their presence in the Malaysian market.

However, he said the future lies in EVs, a trend the government strongly recognises and fully supports.

“That’s why we have built a framework to support the growth of EVs. We are encouraging the installation of more charging stations throughout the country and have established guidelines for the adoption of EVs, aiming to increase the uptake rate over time.

“We want to see more collaboration in terms of establishing assembly plants and factories in Malaysia to produce EVs not only for the Malaysian market but also for the larger Asean market,” he said. — Bernama