PENAMPANG, May 31 — The Madani government is strongly against racial and religious sentiments being played up by any party in Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In Sabah for the state harvest celebration, he said that there were still certain people in the peninsula who held on to a narrow view of nationalism and played down the rights of other races for their own political agenda.

“As long as the Madani government is in power in the country, we will continue to demand and ensure that every Malaysian will be protected and preserved,” he said in his speech at the closing of the state-level Kaamatan festival here.

“We have seen some extreme views. Although it’s been six decades, you can still hear these voices. People say you must give space to express views in democracy but I say there must be limits,” he added.

He said that the government is open to any criticism even on difficult matters, but critics should not insult those of other races or religions.

Anwar said he is aware that some parties are trying to use such narrow sentiments to disrupt Malaysia’s societal harmony.

He commended east Malaysians for celebrating diversity and their spirit of unity, but added that even here, there are people who sow division.

“We must be vigilant because there are still elements that bring racial and ethnic sentiments, as seen in political clashes in the peninsula, where some drag in narrow racial attitudes rejecting the presence of other ethnic rights. Some play religious sentiments to the extent of considering others of little significance.

“The government guarantees that every right of the people of this country must be protected. I continue to emphasise this because such movements still exist even after six decades and this cannot be tolerated,” Anwar said.