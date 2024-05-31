KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — In conjunction with 50 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the spirit of friendship between the two countries should be nurtured and maintained.

Through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Ahmad Zahid said the spirit of friendship between Malaysia and China that has been forged for half a century should be nurtured and maintained for the next generation.

He said the close cooperation in various fields, such as trade, education and culture, opens up new opportunities for mutual progress.

“Let us continue to be united in ensuring the sustainability of friendship between Malaysia and China, in the journey forward to achieve success and prosperity together,” he said on the X platform.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee chairman, is on his first official visit to China from May 22 to tomorrow. He met with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang at Villa 5, Diaoyutai National Guest House, today.

Ahmad Zahid said the meeting was important in strengthening the bond of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and China.

“We are determined to continue the legacy of past leaders who had fought for mutually beneficial relations for our countries,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to attend the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations, co-hosted by the China People’s Friendship Association with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Malaysian embassy in Beijing.

He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the State Counselor and Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong, in the Chinese capital in the afternoon.

Ahmad Zahid will host the gala reception for the 50th Anniversary of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations in the evening.

Previously, according to a Wisma Putra’s statement, his official visit was to strengthen bilateral relations and is expected to explore cooperation opportunities, especially in the field of education, focusing on TVET and the halal industry, as well as people-to-people exchanges. — Bernama