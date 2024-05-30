KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The High Court here today awarded RM338,000 in damages to the family of S. Balamurugan over his death in police custody, seven years ago.

Counsel Zaid Malek, representing Balamurugan’s Thai wife Natthanan Yoochomsuk and his brother S. Balraj as the plaintiffs told reporters that Judge Su Tiang Joo awarded RM100,000 for general damages, RM200,000 for aggravated damages, RM16,000 for special damages and RM22,000 in costs.

On August 30, 2022, the High Court here found the police and government liable for Balamurugan’s death and ordered for damages to be assessed separately.

On February 2, 2020, the plaintiffs filed a suit against the police and the government for negligence, assault and battery, false imprisonment and breach of statutory duty for Balamurugan’s death on February 8, 2017 whilst in custody at the North Klang police district headquarters.

The deceased was found with 20 injuries and his cause of death was determined by the pathologist as “coronary artery disease with multiple blunt force injuries”.

The plaintiffs named four police officers, the inspector-general of police (whose name was not specified) and the government of Malaysia as the first to sixth defendants.

The family was also represented by counsel Nabila Khairuddin, while the defendants were represented by senior federal counsel Nur Ezdiani Roleb and federal counsel Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan. — Bernama

