IPOH, May 30 — The former president of the Perak Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled (PPOC) was sentenced to three days in prison and fined RM80,000 by the Sessions Court today after pleading guilty to three charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM492,474 in 2019 and 2020.

Judge Datuk Ibrahim Osman sentenced Kamarulzaman Abdullah, 65, to one day in prison for each charge, starting today.

The court fined him RM40,000 in default four months imprisonment for the first charge, and RM20,000 in default two months imprisonment for each of the second and third charges.

Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of RM11,200 in cash and RM49,903 in savings, including interest, from four separate banks to the Malaysian government under Section 40(1)(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009.

For the first charge, the accused, in his capacity as PPOC president, committed CBT by transferring RM413,974 of the RM540,000 proceeds from the sale of two plots of land in Kampung Tengku Husin Baharu, entrusted to him, to his personal account at the Maybank Gunung Rapat branch in December 2019.

For the second charge, the accused, as PPOC President, committed CBT by transferring RM30,000 from the proceeds of the same sale entrusted to him, to Lesung Mart’s account, owned by his stepdaughter, Haryani Sulaiman, 48 at the said Maybank branch on November 8, 2019.

The third charge involved the CBT of transferring RM48,500 from the same proceeds to the account of Inayrah Enterprise owned by Haryani, at the said Maybank branch on January 1, 2020.

Kamarulzaman was charged with three counts of CBT under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and whipping, and liable to a fine upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Mohd Shafiqzan Suhaimi and deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor, while the accused was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, Kamarulzaman served as President of PPOC Perak and as a member of the Board of Directors of PPOC Corporation Sdn Bhd from 2016 to 2020. — Bernama