KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Wanita DAP today introduced a one-year education programme called HerLead that aims to get more women not only involved in politics but also to lead it.

Its chief Teo Nie Ching said the party’s women leaders will share their knowledge and skills on how to become influential political leaders.

“It is a political education programme that highlights a comprehensive approach, combining educational modules with specially informed mentorship programmes within the established one-year period, ensuring that participants not only acquire theoretical knowledge but also adapt to the strengths and aspirations of each individual,” she told a press conference at the DAP national headquarters here.

“We are now accepting applications and we invite all interested women members who want to become influential political figures to submit their applications to us.

Advertisement

“And if we receive more than 30 applications, we will conduct selection and interview sessions to participate in the training programme and choose eight candidates who we think have the potential. So these eight identified candidates will have programmes set up for them every month,” she added.

The selection will be done on June 22 and 23.

Applicants can apply by filling in a Google form available on all of DAP’s social media platforms.

Advertisement

Teo, who is also the DAP national publicity secretary, said the initiative provides a platform and systematic approach for women interested in entering politics, offering them valuable opportunities and training to contribute to the country’s political scene.

“The objective of this programme is to build a talent pool for our party. Unlike conventional methods, this systematic approach ensures that when election times come, we have a well-prepared group of women leaders to choose from.

“We want to train more such candidates to ensure DAP remains a top choice for women in politics,” she said.