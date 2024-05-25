GEORGE TOWN, May 25 — Penang State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang will submit the notification of the vacancy for the Sungai Bakap state seat to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff.

“I will meet with Penang state EC chief next Monday to handover the official notice from me to EC as per constitution procedure,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the notification submission is a standard procedure.

Nor Zamri, 56, died at about 1.38pm yesterday while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Seberang Jaya Hospital due to inflammation in the stomach.

Last August, Nor Zamri, also Nibong Tebal PAS chairman, won the Sungai Bakap seat in the state election after defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a 1,563-vote majority. — Bernama

