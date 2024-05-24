KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Government and opposition leaders have extended their condolences to the family of Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff, who passed away at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) this afternoon.

Among the leaders who expressed their condolences was Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who is also the president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the faithful and the righteous. My condolences to the entire family of the late Nor Zamri,” he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also shared her grief over Nor Zamri’s passing.

“My condolences to the entire family of the deceased on his passing. May they be given strength in facing this loss,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also expressed his condolences on the passing of his party member.

“I express my condolences to the family of YB Nor Zamri Latiff, Sungai Bakap assemblyman who died this morning in the intensive care unit (ICU) of HSJ, Penang.

“May Allah shower His mercy on the deceased, accept his good deeds, forgive all his sins and place him among the righteous,” he said.

MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong also expressed his condolences, describing Nor Zamri’s passing as a significant loss to the community in Sungai Bakap.

“His contributions and services to the community will always be remembered. May his soul be blessed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council Member and Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican described the deceased as a respected friend and a calm and patient leader.

“My condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the late Nor Zamri. Let us all pray to the Almighty for them. May the late Nor Zamri rest in peace in paradise and be placed among the righteous believers, always in the embrace of Allah’s forgiveness,” he said.

Nor Zamri died at 1.38pm while receiving treatment at HSJ due to abdominal inflammation. He had been receiving treatment there since the beginning of the month.

He leaves behind his wife Musalmah Yusop and six children. — Bernama