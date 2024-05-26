JOHOR BARU, May 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Johor seized 70,000 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM150,500 after raiding at a premises in Taman Impian Emas here today.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that the premises, used as a collection and transit store, was raided by KPDN enforcement officers and the police at 1.15pm.

She said that three men were transferring diesel from large tanks to tanker trucks when the raid occurred. However, they managed to escape into the nearby bushes.

“The investigation revealed that this premises was being used as a storage facility for subsidised diesel before being transported to customers’ designated locations,” she told a press conference at the site of the raid.

She said that investigations showed the syndicate had been operating for over six months, believed to be using the same modus operandi as other syndicates, purchasing diesel at petrol stations using various vehicles such as lorries and vans.

“Subsequently, the syndicate used this storage facility as a transit point by filling diesel into existing tanks before suctioning it into tanker trucks and delivering it to customers,” she said.

Lilis Saslinda added that they also seized two tanker trucks and two large tanks, adding that further investigations would be conducted to trace individuals involved, including the landowners of the premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama