IPOH, May 24 — An elderly man was injured after being assaulted by his son who accused him of stealing RM1,500 at their residence in Jalan Kuala Rui, Gerik, last night.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the 8pm incident, the 35-year-old suspect hit his 74-year-old father with a chair while the victim was chatting with his nephew outside the house

“The victim suffered an injury on the right eyebrow due to the attack,” he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

He said the initial investigation found that the incident stemmed from the suspect accusing his father of stealing RM1,500.

Mohd Yusri said the victim was treated at Gerik Hospital’s Emergency Unit and received four stitches.

He added that the suspect was arrested today and remanded for four days under Section 324 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

Advertisement