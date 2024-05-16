KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Allegations that the reserve status of the Kampung Bohol flood retention pond (KTB) adjacent to Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) had been cancelled for housing development are untrue, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said to the contrary, the process was to enable a re-gazettement comprising a larger area, and the government also assured that no construction would take place around the reserve area until the project to upgrade the pond was fully completed.

Zaliha said she hoped that the RM40 million KTB Kampung Bohol upgrading project could be implemented as soon as possible before the transition to the monsoon season at the end of the year which brought the risk of flooding.

“We understand the concerns of residents around the area... we will ensure that this project can be expedited and completed within five to six months,” she said after attending a briefing session regarding the KTB at the Kuala Lumpur Tourism Bureau building here, today.

Advertisement

Recently, media reports highlighted concerns from residents around the Kampung Bohol flood retention pond (KTB) regarding the proposed new housing development in the area and the claim that the pond’s reserve status had been de-gazetted.

The pond area, located on the border between Puchong, Selangor, and Seputeh, Kuala Lumpur, experienced massive flooding in December 2021 and March 2022.

Dr Zaliha said that a briefing and hearing session regarding the project would be held at DBKL on May 20, and she urged all parties, especially residents’ associations, to attend the session.

Advertisement

Earlier, during the KTB briefing, Federal Territories Land and Mines Department deputy director-general Mohd Firdaus Ibaruslan said that the de-gazettement was done to enable the pond to be re-gazetted with a larger area.

He said currently, the KTB area was 24.83 hectares and it would be increased to 25.48 hectares after the re-gazettement, with the cost of the upgrading project to be fully borne by the companies involved.

He said at present, the pond was too shallow and had an uneven surface, which limited its capacity to hold floodwater, leading to overflows into nearby residential areas during heavy rain.

“The proposed upgrading project will create a pond with a new area and a minimum depth of six metres, capable of holding 1.13 million cubic metres of water.

“Additionally, this pond upgrade involves a dual-purpose design, serving as a KTB and a recreational facility for residents,” he said. — Bernama