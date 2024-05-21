KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud today said his state government is committed to reenact 16 provisions in the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (I) Kelantan 2019 that was annulled by the Federal Court in February.

He said his administration will use every channel to strengthen the Shariah laws in the state, Utusan Malaysia reported this afternoon.

“Especially in the aspect of legislation and Shariah institutions. Obstacles and challenges that come never weaken our spirit, even these souls will continue to take steps to dignify the religion of God.

“The state government will make every effort through existing sources of authority to ensure that the Enactment of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code continues to be strengthened,” he was quoted as saying while speaking at the launch of the Law and Shariah Institution Monitoring Convention in Kota Baru.

Earlier this month, Kelantan Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations committee chairman Mohd Asri Mat Daud said the Kelantan state government will reintroduce 16 of the 18 provisions of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (I) Kelantan 2019 that were ruled to be against the Federal Constitution by the Federal Court last February.

A panel of nine judges chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat in an 8-1 majority, decided to annul the provisions after allowing the petition of lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman.

On March 6, the Kelantan State Assembly approved a motion to reintroduce the 16 provisions in the Kelantan State Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019, which were declared null and void by the Federal Court on February 9.

Mohd Asri said a special committee, chaired by the deputy menteri besar of Kelantan, will re-examine the 16 provisions, including making certain amendments to ensure they have strong justification and do not conflict with Federal Court laws.

He said the state government has full confidence that the Shariah enactment will come back into force in Kelantan.