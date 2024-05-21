SEREMBAN, May 21 ― An immigration officer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 10 counts of receiving bribes totalling RM7,600 from 2018 to 2022.

Razali Ahmad, 41, claimed trial after all charges were read out to him before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

According to the charge sheet, Razali, who was then attached to the Operation, Investigation and Prosecution Division at the Immigration headquarters in Putrajaya, was charged with receiving a total of RM7,600, which was deposited into his account, from an individual who had connection with his official duties.

He was alleged to have committed the crime at a bank in Nilai between December 25, 2018, and June 7, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of two years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Low Carmen.

The judge allowed Razali bail of RM5,000 in one surety and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC headquarters on the first Saturday of every month until the conclusion of the case.

July 23 is set for remention. ― Bernama