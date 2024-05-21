KUALA LUMPUR May 21 — A man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking at a residence along Jalan 3/149e, Bandar Baru Seri Petaling on Sunday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the man, 45, was arrested at around 4.20am and 2.3 kilogrammes of MDMA powder, ecstasy pills (108.4 grams (g)) and ketamine (20.6 g) with a total value of RM106,650 were seized, along with drug processing equipment and RM100 in cash.

“The suspect’s arrest led to the discovery of a small drug processing lab in his rented house, and we believe that the suspect learnt how to process drugs on the internet,” he said during a media conference at the Brickfields district police headquarters here today, adding that they believed that the man was acting on his own but were still looking into whether there were others involved.

Ku Mashariman said that the police believe that the suspect obtained supplies to process drugs on his own as well as sources from the Internet.

“The suspect, who tested positive for drugs, have been remanded for seven days till May 24 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the suspect had 10 prior records involving drug and criminal offences.

Ku Mashariman also said that the suspect was selling drugs from his own car, charging RM200 to RM250 for 30 to 50g of drugs. — Bernama

