KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Iranian government has confirmed that its president, Ebrahim Raisi, and its Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, including all other passengers onboard, perished in an ill-fated helicopter crash on Sunday (May 19) at approximately 4.30pm local time.

In a statement today, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the helicopter made an emergency landing while returning to Tehran in the central Dizmar Forest, between the villages of Brazin and Ardeshiri in East Azerbaijan province.

It said that the Iranian President had travelled to East Azerbaijan province earlier to inaugurate along with the President of Azerbaijan a dam built jointly by the two neighbours on the Aras River

According to Wisma Putra, the Malaysian government and its people extend their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Iran, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

Advertisement

It noted that in this moment of grief, Malaysia stands in solidarity with Iran and offers our thoughts and prayers to the nation during this difficult time. — Bernama

Advertisement