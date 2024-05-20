SHAH ALAM, May 20 — The ongoing re-evaluation of all holdings or assets by several local authorities (PBT) in Selangor is not indicative of a tax increase, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said this process is a standard procedure to evaluate assets or properties in specific PBT areas, based on current values, following more than 10 years of utilising existing rates.

“Not all PBTs are partaking in this re-evaluation process. The procedures conducted by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) mirror those executed by the Kajang Municipal Council in 2022.

“This is a preliminary assessment of assets or properties within the respective PBT areas, enabling the Council to solicit views, objections, or feedback from the affected community. It’s important to note that this isn’t a notification of impending tax hikes, as some may have feared.”

He said this to reporters after receiving the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) certificate on behalf of the state government, recognising their achievement in the category of Most Kindergartener Participants in an Integrity Awareness Campaign.

The event, organised by Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporated) (MBI), featured colouring activities focused on promoting integrity values and drew participation from 1,066 children aged three to six years.

Elaborating, Amirudin said the re-evaluation process was carried out meticulously, taking into account multiple factors such as maintenance expenses and waste management, which naturally vary from those established 10 or 15 years ago.

He stressed that the re-evaluation also served to evaluate the efficiency of urban development processes in Selangor, as unchanged asset values might signal underlying issues within the locality or specific area.

“This process isn’t about raising taxes but rather a fair assessment conducted by the local authorities, as it influences land values and validates property assessments within the area,” he added.

Amirudin reassured residents in the related PBT areas not to worry, as the state government would not hastily make decisions, adding that the re-evaluation conducted by the Kajang Municipal Council two years ago has yet to be implemented. — Bernama