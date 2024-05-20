IPOH, May 20 — An Indonesian woman’s attempt to evade detection by enforcement officers during an Integrated Op at the Panorama Lapangan Perdana Flats at midnight by hiding under the bed proved futile.

The Perak Immigration Department detained her when they inspected 53 units under the op, which was conducted from 11.50pm to 2.30am today.

Perak Immigration director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the op, involving184 officers and personnel from the General Operations Force (PGA), police, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the district health department, carried out inspections on 68 foreigners.

“From the inspection, we found that 23 of them — 14 men, five women, one boy and two girls (all Indonesians) and a Myanmar man — all aged between two and 50, had committed various immigration offences.

Advertisement

“Preliminary investigations found that two of them violated Section 15 (1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying; 20 for committing an offence under Section 6(1)(C) of the same act for not having valid documents; and one was detained under Section 56(1)(d) of the same act for harbouring illegal immigrants,” he told reporters at the location after the operation ended at 2.30 am today.

Meor Hezbullah urged house owners to check the documents or permits of foreign nationals before renting out their premises to them.

He added that all the 23 detained foreigners had been taken to the Ipoh Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation. — Bernama

Advertisement