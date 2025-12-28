KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A Yamaha Y15 motorcycle, extensively modified at a cost of RM18,000, was among 65 vehicles impounded during three separate operations by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in the federal capital last night.

Senior JPJ enforcement director Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the operations on Jalan Genting Sempah, the Gombak Toll Plaza and Jalan Ampang, near the KLCC Twin Towers, targeted motorcyclists riding dangerously and making modifications that did not comply with technical specifications.

“In the three operations that ended at 5am today, JPJ inspected 3,244 vehicles, issued 811 summonses, impounded 65 motorcycles, and arrested riders, aged between 14 and 25, including foreigners,” he told a press conference today.

Muhammad Kifli said the main offences detected included performing dangerous stunts like ‘Superman’, ‘willy’ and ‘zigzag’, along with illegal racing that put other road users at risk.

“The operations, which began at 10pm, were carried out following complaints from the public about noise and traffic disruption caused by the motorcyclists,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kifli said that to date, 1,002 motorcycles had been impounded for various offences, particularly for extreme modifications and dangerous riding.

He said JPJ had also stepped up action against the use of fancy number plates, with fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM10,000 under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Commenting on the operation against luxury vehicles, Muhammad Kifli said that Op Luxury, launched on July 1, targeted owners who had failed to renew their Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM).

He said that 915 luxury vehicles had been seized so far, and their owners were being monitored and reminded to renew their road tax promptly to avoid legal action.

In another development, Muhammad Kifli said that the JPJ’s 50 per cent summons discount was still in effect until December 30, and that so far, 702,606 summons notices had been settled, generating total collections of RM93.51 million.

However, he said that 4.76 million outstanding summonses, worth more than RM1 billion, had yet to be paid, and the public had been urged to take the opportunity to settle them before the discount period ended. — Bernama