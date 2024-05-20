KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China have achieved significant milestones in the half-century of diplomatic relations, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the relationship between the two nations over the decades have witnessed remarkable advancements, particularly in trade and industry.

“Malaysia holds its international relationships in the highest regard, recognising that our trade partners play an important role in the development and growth of Malaysia. We are committed to fostering robust trade relations and encouraging foreign investments that enhance the prosperity and well-being of our people,” she said.

She said this in her speech at the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia’s (PUCM) 9th Anniversary and Malaysia-China 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner, here tonight.

Teo said the bilateral trade volume surpassed US$190 billion (about RM890.2 billion), a 950-fold increase since 1974, as Malaysia was the first founding member of Asean to establish diplomatic ties with China on May 31, 1974, with bilateral trade volume less than US$200 million.

She said the surge in bilateral trade to comprehensive, pragmatic cooperation and the mutual visa exemption policy, which has led to an average monthly increase of over 250,000 Chinese tourists to Malaysia.

“Following the implementation of the mutual visa exemption, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia has significantly increased. In fact, with 5.8 million tourists in the first quarter of 2024, we have witnessed a remarkable growth of 32.5 per cent compared to the 4.3 million tourists during the same period last year,” she added.

She also said Malaysia will be opening the use of autogate facilities for immigration clearance starting June 1 to further facilitate tourist visits to Malaysia and China is among the 10 countries included in this initiative for a smoother and more efficient immigration process for visitors from China.

Teo also highlighted Malaysia’s economic performance, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerating to 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing earlier forecasts.

“The Malaysian government is optimistic about the direction of the economy this year, expecting the full-year growth to be between 4-5 per cent,” she said.

As Malaysia and China celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Teo also emphasised the immense opportunities for further cooperation.

“In our journey towards shared prosperity, we recognise China as a reliable friend and partner. We are dedicated to enhancing our relationship with China on a win-win basis, ensuring it serves the best interests of both nations,” she said.

The event was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and PUCM president Datuk Keith Li.

Earlier today, Teo officiated the 4th China Smart Industry Trade and Culture Exhibition (CSITE 2024) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, which gathers nearly 100 companies from Malaysia, China and Singapore covering fields such as smart technology, industry, culture and education. — Bernama