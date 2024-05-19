KUALA TERENGGANU, May 19 — Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today officiated the Wisma Audit here in conjunction with the Sultan of Terengganu’s 62nd birthday celebration.

Accompanying him were the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and the Raja Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi were also present.

Ahmad Samsuri, in his speech, said the National Audit Department (NAD) played a crucial role in public sector administration by ensuring accountability and sound financial management in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

He said this was to help address weaknesses and improve the government’s financial management through advisory services and constructive feedback from audits.

“The establishment of the Wisma Audit building marks a significant development in strengthening the role of audits in governance and financial management of the government and its agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Suraya told reporters that the building, completed in 2018 on a 1.42-hectare site, is the eighth NAD building in the country and cost RM18.63 million.

She added that it now accommodates 68 Terengganu audit officers who were previously based at Wisma Persekutuan.

At the same time, she said the NAD is planning to construct the eastern zone National Audit Academy under the 13th Malaysia Plan for capacity building and human resource development for government agencies in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang. — Bernama