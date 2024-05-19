ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 19 — The Johor government strongly condemns any form of violence and extremism in the state which resulted in the death of two policemen and the injury of another, on Friday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also expressed his grief over the attack at the Ulu Tiram Police Station, Johor Baru, and asked assemblymen to observe a one-minute silence as a mark of respect.

“The state government strongly condemns any form of extreme violence, not to mention when it sacrifices innocent lives, especially national heroes such as members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“We stand firm with the PDRM in the fight against all forms of extremism and will cooperate with all security agencies so that this does not recur in Johor,” he said when winding up his debate at the Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) in Kota Iskandar here today.

Advertisement

Onn Hafiz who is also the Machap assemblyman, also conveyed his condolences to the family members of the two policemen who were killed in the attack.

“May their souls be blessed and placed among the righteous. We pray for Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan who is still being treated, to be blessed with a speedy recovery,” he said.

In the 2.45am attack at Ulu Tiram police station on Friday, three were killed, namely two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, and the 21-year-old suspect.

Advertisement

Another policeman, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was also injured in the incident and is being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital and reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama