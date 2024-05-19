KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 19 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil condemned the death threats received by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok yesterday, saying no lawmakers regardless of their political background should face such threats.

He said MPs were elected and trusted by the public to lead.

“I condemn these kinds of acts.

“This kind of thing should not happen to any MP that was chosen by the people and they have the right to speak and what I said applies to MPs from the government and the Opposition,” he told reporters here, today.

Fahmi said MPs are the voice of the people and such threats against them are shameful.

The government spokesman also said that the case is currently being investigated by police.

In a Facebook posting today, Kok revealed that she received a death threat with two bullets sealed in an envelope when she checked her mailbox at her home last night.

She has since made a police report and the police have inspected her mailbox as a part of the investigation.