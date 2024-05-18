KUANTAN, May 18 — The body of Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, was laid to rest at 5.50 this afternoon at the Batu 8 Muslim Cemetery, Gambang, Kuantan here, today.

The funeral of the deceased which was accorded Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) ceremony was attended by hundreds of people comprising family members, friends, villagers and PDRM personnel.

Before the funeral, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman handed over the Jalur Gemilang that draped the deceased’s coffin to the national hero’s father, Ahmad Said Md Piah, 65.

Advertisement

Earlier, Muhamad Syafiq’s body was taken to his home in Taman Seri Mahkota Jaya, Gambang here to be prayed and given the last respects by the public after arriving at around 4.40pm from the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque of the Johor police contingent headquarters (IPK).

Yahaya, who represented Pahang IPK staff, also presented a donation to the family of the deceased and said that he was also saddened by the passing of Muhamad Syafiq.

“For the Pahang contingent, we help the family of the deceased in the matter of managing the remains until it is completed and whatever assistance is needed,” he said.

Advertisement

In addition, Yahaya said all district police chiefs have been instructed to ensure that the stations in their respective districts are on standby following the attack incident at the Ulu Tiram police station, Johor.

“Security issues will be emphasised and improved,” he said.

In the incident at 2.45am yesterday, Muhamad Syafiq and colleague Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, died in an attack at Ulu Tiram police station, Johor while another member Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was shot and was reported to be stable after being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI ).

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old male suspect was shot dead in the incident, suspected to be a member of Jemaah Islamiyah. — Bernama