KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today visited Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, the policeman who was injured in yesterday’s attack on the Ulu Tiram police station.

According to a post on the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Her Majesty visited Mohd Hasif, who is undergoing treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru.

Upon arrival, the Queen was greeted by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also presented Their Majesties’ contribution to Mohd Hasif and chatted with his wife.

In the 2.45am incident, two police officers, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, as well as the 21-year-old suspect, were killed. — Bernama

