LENGGONG, May 18 — The Perak state government will donate RM5,000 to the family of the late Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar who died in the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor, early yesterday morning.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the allocation was also donated to three more victims of the two helicopters crash at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut, last month.

Saarani said all the recipients of the donation were natives of Perak.

“The Perak government will contribute cash amounting to RM5,000, the allocation is not only to the policeman who was killed (Ulu Tiram police station attack) but also to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash,” he said.

Advertisement

He told reporters after officiating the Perak Agrotourism Carnival 2024 which was also attended by Deputy Home Minister who is also Lenggong MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah at Tasik Raban Resort here today.

In the incident at 2.45am yesterday, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and colleague Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, died after being attacked by a masked man armed with a machete while another member, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, was injured when he was shot in the attack incident at the police station.

Police confirmed that a 21-year-old male suspect was shot dead in the incident.

Advertisement

In an incident on April 23, 10 RMN personnel and officers died in the tragedy of two helicopters crashing while undergoing a fly-past in conjunction with the 90th anniversary of RMN at Lumut RMN Base. — Bernama