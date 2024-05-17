KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Two more men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing mischief by throwing petrol bombs at the front door of an entertainment centre in the capital, last week.

They are despatch rider Muhammad Hasan Abd Hamid, 29, and car repossessor Muhamad Nur Kholis Muhamad Syaikhudin, 23.

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetting a suspect still at large in committing the crime at the front door of an entertainment centre in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here at 2.17am last May 9.

They were charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read with Section 435 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed the two men bail of RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered them to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

She also set June 21 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh appeared for the prosecution, while the two accused were represented by lawyer M.V. Yoges.

Yesterday, two security guards were charged in the Sessions Court the same court with committing the same offence.

M. Preemraj and Nor Rahman Sadik, both 25, pleaded not guilty to the charge. — Bernama