KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A disagreement over business has been identified as the motive causing an entertainment centre to be firebombed in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng on May 9.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said preliminary investigations from the arrest of six suspects, including the latest one this morning, found that the motive stemmed from a dispute in business.

“The latest suspect arrested is a 23-year-old man who will be remanded this morning and we cannot complete the investigation yet, because there are still two or three others at large and need to be arrested.

“All six of these suspects have been remanded, some could not be remanded and some still in remand,” he said.

He said this after attending the monthly meeting at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters, here today.

According to Rusdi, all the arrested suspects had their respective roles in the incident and some of them have criminal records.

“This is an isolated case, a dispute between businessmen because some of them were hired to throw the firebomb. But so far there is no connection with secret societies,” he said.

He said two of the six suspects were also investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting in a public place using offensive weapons.

A closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage went viral on May 9 showing four people on motorcycles throwing petrol bombs in front of the entertainment centre located on Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

The next day, Rusdi reportedly said that he had taken statements from the owner and the manager of the nightspot to help the investigation.

Meanwhile, commenting on the incident of fallen trees in Jalan Pinang last Monday, he said seven police reports were received from vehicle owners. — Bernama