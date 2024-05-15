KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Construction companies should fully leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and shorten project timelines, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He encouraged industry players to embrace the latest modern methods for their construction project processes.

“Leverage the Industry 4.0 Revolution, including advanced AI, to achieve benefits in quality, cost, time, design, accuracy, volume and more.

“All these technologies should ultimately benefit humanity,” he told a press conference after officiating at Kuala Lumpur Public Works Department (PWD) handover of 12 completed projects here today.

He said AI technologies, including metaverse applications, can be utilised to monitor work processes at project sites, ensuring smooth operations and timely project completion.

“In addition, 3D applications or methods are employed to visualise buildings virtually, even during the planning stages,” he said, adding that the PWD has adopted metaverse applications in the execution of projects nationwide.

Meanwhile, Ahmad recommended that the Works Ministry (KKR) and its associated agencies enhance innovations to improve the quality and speed of construction for buildings, roads, bridges and slopes.

“Speed and quality must progress hand in hand... What I aim for is the enhancement of standards to achieve higher quality while ensuring faster completion times.

“It may seem challenging, but with the implementation of new systems such as the prefab modular method, and the current availability of AI technology, construction of buildings, roads, bridges and slopes can be significantly enhanced,” he said.

On the handover ceremony today, he said all infrastructure projects, including the renovation of existing buildings in the federal capital, have been completed at a total cost of RM57.48 million.

Among the projects completed by KL PWD are the RM23.9 million upgrade of the National Sports Institute (ISN) in Bukit Jalil and the RM6.79 million interior modifications of the National Academy of Arts, Culture, and Heritage (Aswara) building, which was completed ahead of schedule. — Bernama