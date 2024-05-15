KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has denied today any discussion to allow non-Bumiputera students to enroll into Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM).

In a statement amid a student protest that would culminate in them wearing black to campus tomorrow, he said the issue was instead being played up by certain quarters.

"I'd like to reiterate that this issue was never brought up be it in the ministry or in Cabinet. This matter is being played by certain quarters," he said.

"The ministry is steadfast in upholding UiTM principles in accordance with Article 1A of the UiTM Act 173 which is in accordance with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

MORE TO COME

