KUANTAN, May 14 — Police have confirmed an incident involving a fight between two soldiers at a camp in Temerloh last week.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the May 9 incident resulted in the 38-year-old victim suffering injuries and receiving treatment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

“The fight is believed to have been due to a misunderstanding between the two men, and the 36-year-old suspect was remanded for three days and released on police bail,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yahaya said the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing injury with a weapon.

Advertisement

Photographs of the injuries sustained by a man, believed to be a soldier, after being assaulted with a machete during the fight had earlier gone viral.

It is learnt that the incident occurred after the victim reprimanded the suspect for making noise. — Bernama

Advertisement