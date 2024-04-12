KUANTAN, April 12 — A man was arrested by the police for trafficking drug-laced juice drinks at an entertainment outlet around Kuantan here today.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the suspect, 42, was arrested in an operation around 12.10am.

He added that the police conducted two separate raids and seized 50 cups of juice weighing 5.27 kilogrammes (kg) and 75 juice packs of various flavours totalling 17.9 litres, all laced with drugs with an estimated value of RM35,300.

“Urine tests on the suspect were positive for methamphetamine and the suspect has seven prior criminal records for drug offences,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said that the suspect has been remanded for seven days from today under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

